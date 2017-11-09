Suicide survivor speaks at Tri-State schools

Students at the Academy for Innovative Studies heard an empowering presentation from a suicide survivor on Thursday.

Kevin Hines tried to commit suicide 17 years ago when he jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge, and amazingly, he lived to tell about it.

After the bridge was erected in 1937, over 2,000 people have jumped, with only 36 surviving.

Since recovering from his injuries suffered from that near-fatal jump, Kevin has been traveling the world, telling his story, and trying to help others who are living with serious mental illness, difficult life circumstances, and other difficulties.

"I wish someone told me when I was suicidal at 17 and 19 that I didn't have to attempt to take my life," Hines said. "I wish someone told me that my life wasn't always going to be filled with this much pain; that someday I'd have a bright tomorrow and if you get to that tomorrow you get to see it, but if you take your life you don't."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found at 1-800-273-8255.

