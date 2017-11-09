Several EPD officers moving to new roles

Some Evansville police officers are moving on to new roles after several weeks of training.

Twenty officers graduated in a ceremony Thursday at the Victory Theater. They were sworn in to duty as friends and family gathered.

Eleven of the officers will join the Evansville Police Department and nine will join nearby law enforcement agencies.

The officers took part in academic work and defensive tactics as part of their training.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.