Grand jury indicts man on murder charge in deadly Daviess Co. crash

The man charged with murder in a deadly accident has been indicted by a grand jury.

Robert Garner, 18. was indicted by the Daviess County Grand Jury Wednesday on murder and DUI charges stemming from the early September crash that killed 21-year-old Cody Glover.

[PREVIOUS: Daviess Co. judge waives murder case to grand jury]

Garner is accused of driving the car that crashed and killed Glover.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 60 East and 231 North.

Through a medical report search warrant, deputies were able to get Garner's blood alcohol results. Those indicated he was under the influence of both alcohol and PCP.

Glover was a passenger in the Porche when it went airborne and flipped into a body of water. The coroner said Glover drowned.

In September, a Daviess County judge found probable cause to waive the case to the grand jury.

Garner will be arraigned on November 17.

