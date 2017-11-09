Gibson Co. murder suspect found fit to stand trial

The man accused of murdering his girlfriend in Gibson County has been found competent to stand trial.

Lance Marley’s trial is scheduled for November 27. It was pushed back in August so he could undergo mental health evaluations.

A competency hearing was held Wednesday afternoon. The judge heard testimony from two doctors.

Authorities say Marley stabbed his girlfriend to death in October 2016. Lindsey Fleck’s body was found outside their home in Princeton.

Police say Marley was nearby, covered in blood.

