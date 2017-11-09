Grants give more than $1.36M to Evansville organizations

Organizations in Evansville were approved for more than $1.36 million in total grant money Thursday afternoon.

The Board of Public Works met to give final approval on 39 Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). The CDBG program provides communities with resources for unique community development needs.

The program is one of the longest run programs affiliated with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Some of the organizations received multiple grants. The Memorial Community Development Corporation received the most funding for the following programs:

$350,000 for Emergency Home Repair

$180,000 for Youth Employment Program

$50,000 for Garden Market

$40,000 for Weekend Childcare Program

$15,000 for Childcare

$9,697 for Fit for Future Program

The Memorial Community Development Corporation is the non-profit branch of the Memorial Baptist Church. On Thursday, the group received six grants from the City of Evansville totaling nearly $650,000 to help continue its 23 years of community service programs.

For Youth Employment Program, $180,000 will help about 75 young adults learn the importance of hard work and pride for their community.

Founder Adrian Brooks said, "We've got a young man who's with Delt who's working in the executive office in Amsterdam. We have about three former students who are CPAs."

Another $350,000 was given to help make fast and effective home repairs, like replacing a hot water tank when a family is living paycheck to paycheck, or even installing a handicap ramp.

Brooks said, "For that person, it means that I have the opportunity to stay in my home because it's now handicap accessible."

$50,000 for the summer Garden Market program for kids.

"And the kids grow vegetables, so they figure out that vegetables don't grow in the can at the store, but they actually grow from the ground. So the kids learn to grow wholesale and then they sell retail," said Brooks.

Kids have to give a third of what they grow to underpriviledged individuals in the community.

The Memorial Baptist Church also provides free funeral services. Brooks said its something he sees needed more and more because of the opioid epidemic. It's a service to which he feels called.

If you'd like to join a program or volunteer, Adrian Brook can be reached at 812-422-7676.

The Tri-State Food Bank was another group receiving multiple grants:

$45,000 for Ending Hunger Program

$21,000 for Backpack Food For Kids Program

$8,500 for Mobile Food Pantry Program

The Tri-State Food Bank is receiving close to $75,000. Executive Director Glenn Roberts says this funding is huge for the food bank. Without it, they would have to find other local or even national sources to maintain their programs. He says the food bank is dedicated to providing meals for families because it means everything to them.

Roberts says, "To go to bed at night with a meal in your stomach, and it gives you hope for the next day. No one in this country should go hungry. This is an outrageous problem to have. In a third world country, hunger is an issue of food scarcity, but not in this country. This is an issue of food distribution. This shouldn't happen, and we're working for solutions that we can get the food to the people who need it because the food is here."

A few other organizations that received grants include Ark Crisis Childcare Center, Evansville Association for the Blind, and Southwestern Indiana Regional Council on Aging (SWIRCA).

