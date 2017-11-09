Gov. Holcomb in Jasper Thursday to announce 'Next Level' agenda

Indiana's governor and lieutenant governor were in Jasper Thursday.

They announced Governor Holcomb's 2018 "Next Level" agenda at the Jasper Chamber of Commerce.

Holcomb says his agenda will focus on job training, and fighting the opioid crisis.

In a preview of his plan Wednesday, Holcomb avoided addressing hot-button issues like Sunday alcohol sales and handgun licensing.

The agenda includes: 1.cultivate a strong & diverse economy 2. Maintain & build states infrastructure 3. Develop a 21st century skilled& ready workforce 5. Attack the drug epidemic 6. Deliver great government service — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) November 9, 2017

Aesia Toliver was at the announcement and she'll have more tonight on 14 News.

