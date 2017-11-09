Crime down in Henderson's East End after LED lights installed

Crime is down on the east end of Henderson, and it could be in part to the city's switch to new LED street lights.

The process of changing high-pressure sodium lights to LED lights on the East End has finished for the first year.

400 lights have been changed from high-pressure sodium lights that create that yellow effect to LED lights that create a white effect.

"It took some getting used to for our customers out there because they didn't like the light because it didn't shine up in the air and as bright," said Steve Smith with Henderson Municipal Power & Light. "But, I believe most of them after they started to give it a chance and honest effort, they become where they like the light pretty well."

And that's only the beginning. Officials with Henderson Municipal Power & Light said they have a 5-year budget to change 400 lights to LED each year.

A big reason for this change is to help bring down crime.

Henderson police records show crime is down on the east end.

From 2015 to 2016. crime went down about 7%, and from 2016 to 2017, down eight percent. It's hard to say if this change helped make the east end safer, but police say it's definitely headed in the right direction.

"We hope we had a little something to do with that. The police department, they do a great job but we do hope we had something to do to help that," said Smith.

There are several things about these lights that are beneficial. The LED lights are white lights, which means for police, this is good news.

For example, if there is an investigation and police are looking for a specific colored car, that's not going to deter what color the car. The high-pressure sodium lights could because of the yellow effect.

The other thing that is beneficial is that high-pressure sodium lights need to be changed out about every year.

The new LED ones have a warranty around 15 to 20 years.

