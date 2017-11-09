Evansville man facing child molesting charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man facing child molesting charges

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Domingo Ramos (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

An Evansville man is facing 15 counts that include child molesting and sexual abuse.

Domingo Ramos, 31, is in the Vanderburgh County jail on a $20,000 cash bond. 

Police say forced his victim into sexual acts starting when the child was nine years old. 

Officers say Ramos acknowledged his crimes and apologized. 

