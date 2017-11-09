Evansville man facing child molesting charges

Gov. Holcomb says his agenda will focus on job training, and fighting the opioid crisis.More >>
Gov. Holcomb says his agenda will focus on job training, and fighting the opioid crisis.More >>
Lance Marley’s trial is scheduled for November 27.More >>
Lance Marley’s trial is scheduled for November 27.More >>
Organizations in Evansville could be approved for more than $1.36 million in total grant money Thursday afternoon.More >>
Organizations in Evansville could be approved for more than $1.36 million in total grant money Thursday afternoon.More >>
A boil order is in place for New Harmony and it could last for several days. Water was shut off for several hours Monday morning while crews replaced four fire hydrants.More >>
A boil order is in place for New Harmony and it could last for several days. Water was shut off for several hours Monday morning while crews replaced four fire hydrants.More >>
Crime is down on the east end of Henderson, and it could be in part to the city's switch to new LED street lights.More >>
Crime is down on the east end of Henderson, and it could be in part to the city's switch to new LED street lights.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
The woman is charged with animal cruelty.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
Republican leaders' goal is for Congress to send legislation melding both House and Senate versions to Trump by Christmas, in hopes of protecting their congressional majorities in next year's elections.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>
State Trooper Daryl Thomas makes more money than any other law enforcer in Louisiana - more than any district attorney, police chief, the attorney general, even his boss, the superintendent of state police. Last year taxpayers paid this trooper $240,000. But our undercover surveillance investigation, backed up by timesheets and traffic citations, shows Thomas may not have legally earned much of that money.More >>