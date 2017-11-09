Wreck causes traffic backup on Lloyd

A wreck caused a traffic snarl on the Lloyd Thursday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 on the westbound Lloyd, just before Wabash.

One person was taken away from the scene in an ambulance with what appeared to be minor injuries.

No word yet on how the crash happened, but all three lanes of the Lloyd are back open.

