Electrical short inside furnace started Oakland City fire

Crews responded to the scene of a fire in Oakland City.

Dispatch says the first call came in around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning from Gray’s Body Shop in the 200 block of East Columbia St.

Oakland City FD : Electrical short inside furnace started fire at Gray’s body shop.. pic.twitter.com/rcjoLoWQ6o — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) November 9, 2017

Firefighters say the owner of the shop started the furnace, walked away and then a dog alerted him to a problem.

We're told the owner was able to put out most of the flames with a fire extinguisher while on the phone with dispatch.

No one was hurt.

