Harrison senior signs with brothers

Harrison senior forward Robin Duncan has signed to continue his basketball career at Vermont.  

If a Duncan signing at Vermont sounds familiar, well it should, as Robin will get to play along-side brothers Ernie and Everett.  

Ernie will be a senior next season while Everett will be a junior.

