13 Castle student-athletes sign - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

13 Castle student-athletes sign

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Castle Knights Twitter) (Source: Castle Knights Twitter)
(WFIE) -

The fall college signing period began with several athletes putting pen to paper to continue their athletic careers and education.

Castle had a huge day with 13 student-athletes signing to play at the next level.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly