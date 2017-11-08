13 Castle student-athletes sign

Mick Foley spent much of Tuesday in Santa Claus, Indiana helping Santa's elves respond to letters sent from all over the country. The WWE Hall of Famer was also there to promote and sign copies of his fourth memoir, Saint Mick, which details his journey from the world of pro-wrestling to the Santa community and the transformation of Hardcore Legend to Santa Claus ambassador.More >>
Mick Foley spent much of Tuesday in Santa Claus, Indiana helping Santa's elves respond to letters sent from all over the country. The WWE Hall of Famer was also there to promote and sign copies of his fourth memoir, Saint Mick, which details his journey from the world of pro-wrestling to the Santa community and the transformation of Hardcore Legend to Santa Claus ambassador.More >>
A Hopkins County convenience store clerk is recovering tonight after being beaten in the parking lot and the fight was caught on camera.More >>
A Hopkins County convenience store clerk is recovering tonight after being beaten in the parking lot and the fight was caught on camera.More >>
A ceremonial presentation to honor local heroes was held on Wednesday just in time for Veterans Day.More >>
A ceremonial presentation to honor local heroes was held on Wednesday just in time for Veterans Day.More >>
We have some good news for drivers. North Main Street in Evansville will soon be construction-free. The bad news is sections of the street will close first as crews put the finishing touches on the North Main Street project.More >>
We have some good news for drivers. North Main Street in Evansville will soon be construction-free. The bad news is sections of the street will close first as crews put the finishing touches on the North Main Street project.More >>
Little Lambs of Evansville is getting some help to fill the needs of the community.More >>
Little Lambs of Evansville is getting some help to fill the needs of the community.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>