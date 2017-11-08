UE Men win second straight nailbiter over Loyola to advance in MVCs

The University of Evansville men's soccer team got just a single goal, but that's all it needed, as the Purple Aces knocked off fourth seeded Loyola 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference tournament quarterfinals in Peoria, Ill. Wednesday.

After playing to a scoreless stand-off in the opening half, the Aces offense began to pick up steam, with several opportunities just missing the frame. The lone tally of the game came off the foot of senior midfielder Ian McGrath (New Lenox, Ill), who was set up beautifully by junior Zac Blaydes (Midway, Ky.) and redshirt freshman Trevor Baum (Keller, Tex.). It was McGrath's 12th goal of the season, as well as his fifth game winner this season. The New Lenox, Illinois native has scored goals in the Aces last three tournament matches going back to last year.

The final 30 minutes saw Evansville hang on for dear life, as the Ramblers threw everything but the kitchen sink at senior goalkeeper Matthew Keller (Carmel, Ind.) and the UE defense. In all, Keller faced 15 shots, three on goal while turning in his second straight clean sheet.

The Aces improve to 11-8 and 1 on the season, while Loyola season ends with a record of 7-8 and 3.

Up next for Evansville is a semifinal showdown with top seeded Missouri State. The Bears edged the Aces in the regular season, 1-0 on September 23 in Springfield. Kick-off from Shea Stadium in Peoria is at 3 pm Friday afternoon.

