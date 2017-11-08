Caught on camera: Women beaten at Madisonville gas station

A Hopkins County convenience store clerk is recovering after being beaten in the parking lot and the fight was caught on camera.

Madisonville police were called to the Marathon gas station along West Noel Street for a fight in progress around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

In the cell phone video, you can see Marathon clerk Kella Gross being dragged onto the ground, getting punched and kicked by a group of men and women. Gross told investigators she was trying to break up a fight when she suddenly became the victim.

“I could not believe that somebody would hurt that woman. I mean, this is her job, why would they take her out of her job? I mean, they hurt her. That is not right,” customer Seth LaMarr said.

The owners of the store tell 14 News she has only been working there for a couple of weeks.

Police are now trying to identify everyone involved including any witnesses.

"What we would like to do is have a broad picture of exactly what led up to what happened, why it happened, and so that way we can move forward with the investigation,” Madisonville police department LT. Andy Rush said.

In the video, you can also hear someone screaming “she's pregnant.” Investigators say that was used as a ploy to stop the fight.

Kella has minor injuries but was treated and released from the hospital.

If you recognize those involved, call Madisonville police.

