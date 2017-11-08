Ceremonial presentation honoring local heroes held for Veterans Day

Each item placed on the table is symbolic (WFIE)

A ceremonial presentation to honor local heroes was held on Wednesday just in time for Veterans Day.

It's a tradition all over the country and has gone on for three decades in Evansville.

It's called the Missing Man Table ceremony. Old National Bank hosted the event this year.

It's to honor the over 80,000 veterans said to have gone missing in action or prisoners of war nationwide.

It's a somber event originating back from the Vietnam War.

Each item placed on the table is symbolic. There were five chairs representing each of the armed services.

The red rose signifies the blood many have shed in sacrifice to ensure the freedom of this country.

The rolling thunder chapter in Evansville has multiple events planned through the week, leading up to November 11 for the annual Veterans Day Parade starting at the Four Freedoms Monument.

