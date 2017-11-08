Memorial to host Lawrenceburg in regionals

The weekend will be chalk-full of playoff football as eight of our local teams in Indiana and Kentucky look to continue their quests for a chance at a state title.

The Memorial Tigers are one of those schools, and they will be playing in the regionals. However, their game is on Saturday because they're hosting Lawrenceburg who will have to make the nearly four-hour trip from near Cincinnati to Evansville.

Eleven-one Memorial will have a tall task on their hands as they face a Lawrenceburg squad that also has won 11 games in a row.

The Tigers said the fact that they don't have to make that long road trip is definitely an advantage because they had to make a similar one last year.

