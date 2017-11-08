Mick Foley helps Santa's elves respond to letters in Santa Claus before book signing

Mick Foley spent much of Tuesday in Santa Claus, Indiana helping Santa's elves respond to letters sent from all over the country.

The WWE Hall of Famer was also there to promote and sign copies of his fourth memoir, Saint Mick, which details his journey from

the world of pro-wrestling to the Santa community and the transformation of Hardcore Legend to Santa Claus ambassador.

Head Elf Pat Koch is a good friend of Foley's and helped respond to letters and spread Christmas cheer like she has all her life.

Mick was looking forward to his visit to Santa Claus, where he wrote two chapters of his memoir.

After assisting Santa's elves with reading and responding to letters sent by children hoping they made the nice list again this year, Mick met a big crowd of people at the historic 1880 church next to the Santa Claus Post Office.

There, he talked about his fourth book, his crazy love for Christmas, and what it means to be part of the Santa community.

The evening ended with Mick signing copies of the book and greeting fans eager to meet the legend himself.

You can buy your copy of Saint Mick in bookstores or through Amazon. A portion of the sales will be donated to Santa’s elves and the Santa Claus Museum and Village.

