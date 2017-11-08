Traffic Alert: Paving on North Main Street

We have some good news for drivers. North Main Street in Evansville will soon be construction-free.

The bad news is sections of the street will close first as crews put the finishing touches on the North Main Street project.

Ragle Construction will be closing North Main for paving in three block stages. On Wednesday, crews started at Morgan Avenue and will move south as paving continues.

The project runs from Morgan Avenue south to Division Street. Each section will be closed for a day before reopening.

Ragle employees will canvas each area one day before it will close to give cars enough notice to move off the street. Vehicles not moved will be towed at the owner's expense.

Rain could delay paving, so there is no way to predict which three blocks will be closed each day.

Gayla Bell owns her own cake shop on North Main Street. As you can imagine, with fragile wedding cakes, she is ready for a smoother drive.

"It's gonna be smoother. It's always better to have a smoother road when you deliver wedding cakes," Bell said. "I have let the construction crew know that I appreciate that very much. That gets a little stressful right now when we're pulling out of the drive, and it's pretty bumpy."

The good news is this is the final step of the project.

The street is still expected to re-open in time for the Christmas Parade on November 19.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.