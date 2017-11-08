Little Lambs of Evansville receives grant

Little Lambs of Evansville is getting some help to fill the needs of the community.

They encourage healthy parenting acts that will increase the physical and mental development, health and safety of infants and children.

On Wednesday, they received a $25,000 grant from State Farm's Neighborhood Assist program. The program is a crowd-sourced and helps identify and solve issues in local neighborhoods.

Little Lambs said they will use the money to continue providing help for parents in Evansville.

To find out more about how to receive help from Little Lambs, head to their Facebook Page.

