Crazy Buffet II closed by health officials

Crazy Buffet II on Evansville's west side has been shut down by the health department.

Workers at the restaurant called our newsroom around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday to say the health department had put a sign on their door and closed down their business.

Earlier Wednesday, Crazy Buffet on the east side announced they would serve free meals on Thanksgiving.

Last week they were briefly shut down by the health department.

They say all of their mistakes have been fixed.

Crazy Buffet II on the west side is on Pearl Drive.

We are still working to find out if there is any connection with the east side Crazy Buffet.

We were not able to reach the Vanderburgh County Health Department Wednesday because it was after office hours.

