Trooper cooler relay helps Hurricane Harvey victims

State troopers around the country are passing a cooler around to help hurricane victims.

A Cabela's cooler was auctioned off during an Honor Guard Conference hosted by the Delaware State Police. It was bought by a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol.

Other troopers at the conference decided to relay the cooler to Texas with honor guards adding money along the trip to help areas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

KSP Troopers handed the cooler over to Indiana State Police on the Big Four Bridge in Louisville on Tuesday.

