Details on water pump replacing Kids Kingdom released

We've learned new details about the plans for the new water pump replacing the current Kids Kingdom playground in Evansville.

As part of the federally mandated water and sewer updates, the city must build a larger pumping station.

Allen Mounts:

"The only location we have to put it in is in the existing park, so that means some changes are going to be happening," said Water and Sewer Utilities Director Allen Mounts.

Kids Kingdom is moving down the street and the new water pump taking its place.

Mounts said the project's design is the product of several public meetings to form a vision for the space.

It's a project that's unique because it's not 30 feet underground like most sewer projects.

"The above-ground structure, we want it to be functional. It's a multipurpose building.," Mounts continued. "We'll actually house our laboratory in that. We want to create an educational center for the public to visit."

Waterworks road will be permanently relocated to ease traffic flow especially throughout the construction process.

Another requirement is the major sewer line that runs under the Kids Kingdom must move. The Army Corps of Engineers won't allow the sewer line to go through the levee.

Designers improvised and came up with the concept of a waterfall. After the water is cleaned, it would cascade down into the Ohio River.

"What we're going to do is make it feel as much as a destination, a park-like setting, as we can," Mounts told 14 News.

We're still a few years away from completion, but Mounts said when it's finished, he imagines it will be a good spot even for prom or even wedding photos.

