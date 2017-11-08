Crazy Buffet providing free buffet dinner on Thanksgiving

Crazy Buffet Chinese Restaurant is saying thank you.

They posted to their Facebook page that they will be offering free buffet dinners on Thanksgiving.

The post says they have corrected their mistakes, and they want to thank their customers and the community.

The free meals will be offered from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at their restaurant on N. Burkhardt Road.

The restaurant was briefly closed by the health department last week.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.