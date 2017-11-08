New jobs planned for Diversity Vuteq

More jobs could be coming to Gibson County.

Commissioners tell 14 News that a representative from Diversity Vuteq came to their meeting this week to tell them about about plans for a $17 million dollar expansion that would create 53 new jobs.

They plan to ask for tax incentives to make that happen.

We're told Diversity Vuteq explained their plans to the commission as a courtesy, but the County Council are the ones who would make the decision on incentives.

Diversity Vuteq LLC, is a manufacturer of plastic interior parts for Toyota as well as other companies.

