IN panel recommends changes to graduation requirements

An Indiana panel working to create new graduation guidelines for the state's high schools has recommended getting rid of the graduation qualifying exam requirement.

The Graduation Pathways Panel has recommended that students take the SAT, ACT or a similar college entrance exam instead of End-of-Course Assessments. Students who don't pass the tests could still qualify to graduate through other means, such as taking college-level courses, getting an industry-recognized work credential or getting a qualifying score on the military aptitude test.

The switch would start with the class of 2023.

Republican Rep. Bob Behning of Indianapolis sits on the 14-person panel and chairs the House Education Committee. He says college entrance exams are more valuable to students.

The state Board of Education is expected to vote on the plan next month.

