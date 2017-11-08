Salvation Army holiday kettle drive kicks off Thursday

The Salvation Army will launch its annual Red Kettle fundraising campaign on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt will participate in the annual kickoff at the Boonville City Hall at 9:00 a.m.

Red Kettle contributions help to fund vital service programs, including the soup kitchen, food pantry and social services counseling.

A total of 43,064 meals were served by the Salvation Army in 2017.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“We are in dire need of volunteers this Christmas to ring the bell,” said Captain Scott Strissel. “Our Kettle campaign begins November 9 and goes all the way to Christmas Eve.”

The Salvation Army has set a fundraising goal of $260,000 for this holiday season.

Look for the Red Kettle outside many big box stores in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties. You can volunteer to ring the bell.

“I want to thank our community for their generous support of the Salvation Army,” Strissel added. “We couldn’t continue to do what we are doing without the support.”

The Salvation Army is located at 1040 North Fulton Avenue in Evansville. For questions or more details on the Red Kettle campaign, call 812-422-4673.

