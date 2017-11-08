New 'Call of Duty' video game features LST 325 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

New 'Call of Duty' video game features LST 325

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
From 'Call of Duty' From 'Call of Duty'
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Gamers probably already have their hands on the new Call of Duty game that was released last week.

Evansville's LST 325 makes an appearance in the game. 

Gaming YouTube channel TetraNinja is one of several that has posted game play video that shows the WWII ship. 

