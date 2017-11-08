Jasper school counselor returns home from running NYC marathon

A Jasper school counselor and cross country coach recently crossed the finish line in the New York City Marathon. She even got a special shoutout on the Today Show.

On Wednesday, Tenth Street School in Jasper welcomed Mrs. Melanie Krueger back home.

"I think she did a great job," said fifth-grader Matthew.

"I feel proud that she did it," said another fifth-grader Dalila.

Students, in awe of Mrs. Krueger, sat and listened during an early morning assembly welcoming their athlete back home with signs of encouragement similar to the ones they made to send her off.

"We all love you from the bottom of our hearts I said that so we could encourage her. We're like, all family," said fourth-grader Jackson Werner.

She shared the story of completing her seventh marathon on the weekend while showing off her medal with a message telling students they can do anything they set their minds to.

"That's kind of awesome. Like, believing in yourself," said fourth-grader Jackson Werner.

"You know, they might look at me like 'Wow!' and the challenges go through, but I learn just as much from them as they might learn from me," Krueger said.

Krueger completed the marathon in less than four hours.

