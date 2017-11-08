'Full-scale' active shooter drills to take place in Evansville area

A "full-scale" mock exercise for area emergency responders and hospital employees is set to take place next week.

We're told St. Vincent employees and emergency responders will take part in a mock disaster drill on November 14 at St. Vincent Evansville Hospital and November 16 at St. Vincent Warrick Hospital in Boonville.

Both drills will begin at 9 a.m. and aim to test the preparedness and response of hospital medical staff and local responders should a real crisis occur.

At least 20 St. Vincent associates will play the roles of patients and family members in addition to local police officers and other community organizations who will participate in the event.

Officials say the scenario of the drill will involve individuals who have been injured and being held hostage due to an active shooter.

“It’s always unfortunate when a tragedy occurs and recent events in cities like Las Vegas and New York make this training even more valuable,” said Keith Kahre, Safety Officer, St. Vincent. “These drills allow us to develop best practices and assurance that we have prepared ourselves for the worst if a disaster were to occur.”

Emergency staff and drill participants with mock injuries may be seen by drivers and pedestrians during the drill.

St. Vincent says normal hospital operations and patient care will not be affected by the drill.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.