Seeing Better Grades

Many students identified as 'problem learners' may have undetected vision problems. To make sure children can see properly, parents may have to do some detective work.

Jessica Bunch is going to start 4th grade with an advantage she didn't have in 3rd grade: She's going to be able to see the chalkboard.

Last year, everything was blurry.

Jessica says, "I didn't tell anybody."

Jessica says she doesn't know why she didn't tell anyone, but one doctor says it may have been that she didn't realize it was a problem.

C. Robert Taylor, an optometrist says, "The kids don't know that they can't see properly. They only know in their world that that's how things look."

The Vision Council of America stresses the importance of good vision for children especially at school. They say 80-percent of what they learn is obtained visually.

But this year about 10-million kids, or one-in-four will be heading back to school with an undetected vision problem.

More than 40-percent of parents believe the simple exams given at schools are sufficient but the VCA says such tests actually only detect about five-percent of all vision problems.

However, optometrists can do a more thorough evaluation.

They recommend a check-up before kids enter kindergarten and then every two years after that or sooner if they start performing poorly in school.

Other symptoms are trouble finishing written assignments, losing their place or skipping words when they're reading or making mistakes when copying letters or numbers from a chalkboard.

For Jessica, it was her pediatrician who first discovered she should see a specialist for glasses.