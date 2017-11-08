Muhlenberg Co. woman had $13K worth of meth, officials say - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Muhlenberg Co. woman had $13K worth of meth, officials say

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
(Source: Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force) (Source: Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force)
MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A Muhlenberg County woman was arrested with more than 100 grams of meth in her car, authorities say.

Pennyrile Narcotics detectives performed a controlled meth buy on 34-year-old Trista Huddleston Tuesday. 

After the deal was done, officers got a search warrant for Huddleston's rental car and found about 130 grams of meth inside. 

They say the drugs have a street value of about $13,000. 

Detectives also got a warrant for Huddleston's home in Graham, Kentucky, and found more meth, as well as scales and bags. 

