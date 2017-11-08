Driver in crash that killed Rinehart family members sentenced

The man accused of causing the wreck that killed three members of the Rinehart family been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty.

Mason Hartke, of Jasper, pleaded guilty to three counts of operating a vehicle causing death while intoxicated at a Wednesday morning hearing. He originally pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and reckless homicide.

The crash happened last November on I-69 near Bloomfield.

Sophie Rinehart, her father David and grandmother Ruth were all killed. Josie Rinehart was also in the car but survived.

The accident changed the lives of the Rinehart family, as well as many in Newburgh, who have found several ways to honor them in the past year.

"Mason I want you to know you are forgiven and thank you for taking responsibility for choices made that night" -Lucinda Rinehart — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) November 8, 2017

Hartke was sentenced to a total of 15 years, five years for each count.

Hartke is sentenced to a 15 year sentence with 4.5 years of that being on probation — Aesia Toliver (@Aesia14News) November 8, 2017

