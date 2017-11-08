Driver accused of killing members of Rinehart family expected to change plea

The man accused of causing the wreck that killed three members of the Rinehart family almost a year ago is expected in court Wednesday.

Mason Hartke, of Jasper, is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday morning to change his plea in the case. He originally pleaded not guilty to drunk driving and reckless homicide.

The crash happened last November on I-69 near Bloomfield.

Sophie Rinehart, her father David and grandmother Ruth were all killed. Josie Rinehart was also in the car but survived.

The accident changed the lives of the Rinehart family, as well as many in Newburgh, who have found several ways to honor them in the past year.

We'll let you know what happens in this hearing.

