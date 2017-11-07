IN Attorney General discusses Ten Point Coalition during Evansville stop

Homicides and violent crime are on the rise in Evansville.

Tuesday, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill was in town to discuss the Ten Point Coalition, a campaign to stem violence in crime plagued Indianapolis neighborhoods. Hill is traveling the state explaining to other communities how the program works. It's led by several faith based leaders who use neighborhood patrols and employment programs to end violence.

In the Indianapolis neighborhoods where the Ten Point Coalition is used, the crime rates have dropped significantly.

"As a former prosecuting attorney, I certainly believe in law enforcement and accountability, but if we can find ways to engage violent behavior, criminal activity, drug abuse, and address it before it turns into arrests, prosecutions, and incarceration, I'm all for that," Attorney General Hill explained.

On Monday, United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Ten Point Coalition leaders in Indianapolis to discuss using the model in other neighborhoods around the country.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.