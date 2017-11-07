UofL Men's Basketball wraps up exhibition play with a 72-57 win over Bellarmine

Deng Adel scored 21 points against the Bellarmine Knights to continue a 35 game winning streak in exhibition play.

The Cardinals shot 45 percent from the field in their second and final exhibition game on Tuesday evening, edging out the Knights 72-57.

Anas Mahmoud grabbed 11 rebounds and tallied nine points during the game, closely followed by freshman Jordan Nwora with eight rebounds and eight points. V.J. King joined Adel in double-digits, scoring 14 points.

The Knights made it a battle for the lead in the opening minutes of the first half. After about seven minutes into the half, Quentin Snider was able to sink a three-pointer, propelling the Cardinals to a 10-7 lead. The Cardinals were able to establish a more comfortable lead over the next five minutes of play, finishing the first half leading 35-23.

Adel and Nwora led the Louisville scorers with eight points each in the first half. Nwora also led the Cardinals with eight rebounds while Anas Mahmoud closely followed with six. The Cardinals shot 38 percent for the first half, with 38 percent from behind the arc and 66 percent on 15 made free throws.

In the second half, Adel led the Cardinals with 13 points and snagged five rebounds while King followed with 10 points. Mahmoud snagged five rebounds for the second half and went 3-for-3 from the field allowing the Cardinals to shoot 51 percent from the field and 25 percent from three-point range.

Brent Bach was the lone double-digit scorer for the Knights with 12 points while Ben Weyer scored eight points. Jarek Coles grabbed six rebounds and had four assists for the Knights.

The Cardinals will be back in Action in the KFC Yum! Center Sunday, November 12 at 2:00 p.m. as they take on the George Mason Patriots to open the 2017-18 season.

Courtesy: UofL Media Relations