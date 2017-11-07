Governors take final exhibition over Panthers

The Kentucky Wesleyan College Women's basketball team fell 80-47 to Austin Peay University on Tuesday evening. The Panthers completed their final exhibition contest before starting the 2017-18 campaign on Saturday.

The Governors raced out to an early 18-2 lead in the first quarter. The up-tempo pace forced the Panthers into early miscues before the pace of the game slowed in the second quarter.

Wesleyan trailed 24-4 after first frame, but bounced back in the second. The Governors forced the Panthers into 14 turnovers in the first 10 minutes. Wesleyan committed just seven in the second quarter as they were only outscored by four points in the frame (23-19). Keelie Lamb scored six of her eight first half points in the second quarter.

The pace slowed in the second half as the two teams combined to score 20 points in the frame. The Governors held a 56-34 lead heading into the fourth before heating up again in the fourth.

Lamb finished the game with 12 points and six rebounds. Lily Grimes also reached double figures with 10 points. Jasmine Shelt also added 10 points in the loss. Codie Drake grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Panthers will host Stephens College on Saturday. Tip-off at the Sportscenter is scheduled for 11 AM.

Courtesy: KWC Media Relations