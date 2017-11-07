School's requirement to pay for 'free dress' days leaves out some students

A Kindergartner came to school Tuesday in free dress clothes, but ended up in the principal's office.

What Noah Shadrick did "wrong," according to the school, was show up to school in street clothes without money to pay for "free dress days."

"How can I look at him and say I am sorry, but I don't have the money for you do that even though your friends are wearing their favorite clothes," said Tiffany Newcomb, Noah's mother.

Noah wore his favorite Pokemon shirt to school instead of his school uniform. It should have cost him $2.

We are told the money from the fundraiser goes towards Dexter Depo, their school store. School officials tell us parents were notified ahead of time about the fundraiser, but Newcomb says Noah's note must have got lost in the mix.

"I told him, go ahead and wear your Pokemon shirt, it's going to be fine," Newcomb recalled. "I am sure your teacher will understand, he was really nervous. He told me, 'Mom I can't unless I pay,' that broke my heart, but I told him it's going to be okay because I'll take care of it."

Not even an hour into school, Newcomb says she got a call saying Noah had not paid to participate in the fundraiser. The school offered to put him in uniform, or for Newcomb to pay, but his mother said no.

The family says, forcing Noah to pay or change clothes is absurd.

To try and compensate we're told a school nurse offered to sponsor Noah for the rest of the week.

"The kids that their parents can't do it or won't do it, whatever the case may be," explained Stephanie Ritter, Noah's Grandma. "These kids are singled out. If you don't have $5 [dollars] then you can't do this, or you can't do that. What is that telling our children."

EVSC officials are aware of the incident and tell us free dress days as fundraisers are nothing new and there are no plans to stop them.

As for Noah, his family is sending him back to school Wednesday.

His grandma says she's going to be paying for Noah as well as one of his classmates to participate in the free dress days for the remainder of the week.

