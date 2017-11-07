Post Commander standing by decision to make Am. Legion mostly non-smoking

The American Legion in Oakland City has made a lot of changes in the past year to stay afloat.

With the recent remodel, most of the building is non-smoking. The post commander says he stands by his decision and business has been doing much better ever since they made that choice.

It might look empty, but once the doors open, Post Commander Jeremy Conder, says business starts pouring in.

Conder tells us, this time last year they almost had to close their doors because of the lack of funding. But a last chance effort to raise funds allowed them to renovate the place and make the big switch to non smoking.

"It was how do I be able to get the youth back into the building so we can foster and mentor them," Conder states. "And the decision of going non smoking was basically on that part as well as an economical thing for the post to stay open."

Conder says the decision was made after surveying their veterans. He didn't leave the people that want to smoke hanging. The renovation also included creating a smoking room and patio.

He says now that they are mostly non smoking, they've also started letting families and community members enjoy the building. But not everyone is happy with this change.

"It's sad, it's very sad that some of our members have left for that reason, but I encourage them to come back give us a chance," explained Conder

