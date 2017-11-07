Dubois Co. 4-H Fairgrounds could get new motocross track

Outlaw Motocross, which already has a track in Vincennes, presented the idea to fairground officials earlier this month.

The track would be built toward the far end of the fairgrounds property.

"My general idea with the whole thing is it's a great way to get a family together everybody can go out and have a good time it's a very family oriented atmosphere," said Outlaw MX LLC track supporter, Brent Sutton.

"I get excited about events like this because the participants that are going to be coming out here are going to ride regardless, well all know accidents can and will happen and giving them a place to ride and if those accidents were to happen they have safety personal support here that can help them during those times," said 4-H council member, Casey Reckelhoff.

Sutton explained everyone that comes to the track would have to wear protective gear..and they always have medical staff on scene.

"We just want to have something else for the youth in the neighborhood to do, we think this is good clean fun, we think its well organized, well managed..we think there's several kids in the county that would enjoy something like this," said 4-H council president, Sandy Neukam.

County Commissioner, Chad Blessinger, said it's a great idea, but commissioners have one reservation about the project.

He explained a quarter of a mile away from where the new track would be is Country Wood Estates.

"We want to make sure that anyone that lives close to the area will be contacted before this happens and that they don't just wake up to hearing a bunch of motorcycles in their backyard," said Blessinger.

Fairground members will be sending flyers to the homeowners and allowing them time to voice their concerns at a meeting early next week. Sutton said they plan to break ground as soon as they get the green light.

