Greenwell named candidate for Ann Meyers Drysdale Award

Blue Devil redshirt senior Rebecca Greenwell was selected one of 20 watch list candidates for the 2018 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award Tuesday as announced by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The annual award in its inaugural year recognizes the top shooting guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball.

The award is named after Ann Meyers Drysdale, who was the first player, male or female, to be named to the All-America Team in four straight college seasons at UCLA.

Along with Greenwell on the list include Darby Maggard (Belmont), Katie Lou Samuelson (UConn), Ashton Millender (DePaul), Asia Durr (Louisville), Chloe Jackson (LSU), Natisha Hiedeman (Marquette), Allazia Blockton (Marquette), Kaila Charles (Maryland), Victoria Vivians (Mississippi State), Arike Ogunbowale (Notre Dame), Lexi Bando (Oregon), Jovana Nogic (Providence), Jaycee Bradley (Providence), Jaycee Bradley (South Dakota), Kitija Laksa (South Florida), Akina Wellere (St. John’s), Brittany McPhee (Stanford), Dannie Williams (Texas A&M), Kennedy Burke (UCLA) and Tynice Martin (West Virginia).

A product of Owensboro, Ky., Greenwell is one of the top three-point shooters in college basketball draining 228 over the last three years. The 6-1 guard needs only 24 more treys to match Tricia Liston’s all-time Duke mark. Greenwell is coming off a redshirt junior season where she averaged 16.4 points, a team-high 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals. She drained 83 three-pointers, which was the second-most in Blue Devil history.

The Selection Committee for the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is composed of top women’s college basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors and Hall of Famers. By mid-February, the watch list of 20 players for the 2018 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be narrowed to just 10. In March, five finalists will be presented to Ms. Drysdale and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalist at www.hoophallawards.com.

Greenwell has accumulated 1,485 points at Duke and needs only 15 more to become just the 11th player in Blue Devil history to reach the 1,500-point mark. She is a preseason All-ACC and All-America selection by Street & Smith’s magazine.

The winner of the 2018 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be announced at an inaugural awards ceremony hosted by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, and ESPN at the NCAA Women’s Final Four in Columbus, Ohio. ESPN broadcast information will be released at a later date.

Greenwell and the Blue Devils will open the 2017-18 campaign Sunday, Nov. 12 at Grand Canyon with a 5 p.m. (ET) tip in Phoenix, Ariz. The game will be aired live on ESPN3.

Courtesy: Duke Media Relations