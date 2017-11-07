Coverdale named MVC Diver of the Week

Purple Aces senior Courtney Coverdale was named the Missouri Valley Conference Diver of the Week in an announcement by the league on Tuesday morning.

She receives the honor after a pair of wins at the Evansville Women's Quad meet this past Saturday.

"I'm very happy for Courtney," said head coach Rickey Perkins. "I think what she's been doing this season academically has been extremely tough for her, having limited practices. But she's still one of the best divers in the conference, and I can't wait to see what happens at the end of the season."

Coverdale's score of 250.35 in the 1-meter saw her edge teammate Natalie Gerard. In the 3-meter event, Coverdale scored a 239.00.

This is her first accolade of the season, after receiving seven consecutive titles last season.

Coverdale and the rest of the Aces have this weekend off before competing at the annual mid-season House of Champions meet at IUPUI in Indianapolis beginning November 17th.

Courtesy: UE Media Relations