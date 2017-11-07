Thunderbolts look to continue winning on the road

Evansville is coming off a double-header in Roanoke, Va, home of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, where the Thunderbolts’ offense would dominate in both games, and the defense shut out most of whatever the Rail Yard Dawgs could send their way. Evansville would handily dispose of Roanoke in both games last weekend. Now, it's off to Macon, for revenge following the defeat on Ford Center ice, two weekends ago.

Weekend In Review:

After defensive woes bogged down the Thunderbolts in Knoxville, the back end has drastically improved, allowing only 2 goals to Roanoke on each night, and no goals were allowed on even strength the entire weekend. Jackson Leef would score not only his first professional goal on Friday, but his second and third on Saturday. Tomas Sholl would come in following his acquisition from the Macon Mayhem and was lights out for Evansville, posting a .935 save percentage and 2.00 goals against average over the course of the two games. Dave Williams scored a goal and assist on Saturday and was also effective on defense as well, sacrificing his body to block at least a half dozen shots. Justin MacDonald would also score 3 goals over the course of the two games, leading the team with 5 this season so far. This past weekend marked a couple of franchise firsts for the Thunderbolts. For the first time, Evansville has clinched a regular season series, winning the first 2 of 3 matchups against Roanoke this season. Another first, albeit for about an hour, the Thunderbolts were technically in 1st place in the SPHL, for the first time in franchise history, following their Saturday night victory, until the game between Pensacola and Peoria had ended shortly later that evening. With Pensacola winning that contest, Evansville now sits at second place, which is still an all-time high in the league standings for the Bolts.

The Weekend Ahead:

The Thunderbolts head to Macon, Ga. for their pair of road games against the Macon Mayhem this season. Evansville has yet to win a game against Macon in franchise history and lost their previous meeting this season at Ford Center by a 4-1 score. The two games at the Macon Centreplex will be on Thursday and Friday night, both games beginning at 6:35 p.m. cst.

Scouting The Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 2-2-1, 5 points, T-6th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Ryan Salkeld (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Jake Trask (8 Points)

Starting Goaltender: Charlie Finn (2-1-0, .917 Save %, 3.00 GAA)

The Mayhem had only a single game last weekend — Friday night at Mississippi. Macon would pound the River Kings en route to a 7-3 victory, scoring all 4 goals of the first period and twice in the first 5 minutes of the 3rd period. Ryan Salkeld, John Siemer and John Gustafsson would each score twice, and Charlie Finn would stop 37 of 40 shots for his second win of the season.

Transactions:

The Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL have returned goaltender Jonah Imoo to the Thunderbolts following his loan to Orlando on Oct. 26. Defenseman Frank Schumacher has been called up the Indy Fuel of the ECHL and played for Indy this past weekend. He remains on loan.

Courtesy: Thunderbolt Media Relations