Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners discussing jail noncompliance letter

The Vanderburgh County Commissioners are meeting right now.

On the agenda, the jail overcrowding and underfunding issue. Commissioners received a letter from the Indiana Department of Corrections saying the facility is in violation of Indiana Jail Standards.

Sheriff Dave Wedding says he is not at all surprised to have received this letter. He says he is glad that it is highlighting the challenges that the jail is facing.

They are issues that he says he is been talking about for years.

The letter recognizes that the jail is overcrowded. Indiana Jail Standards requires that each inmate has access to a bed.

There also has to be at least one toilet and one shower per every 12 inmates. The list then sites several more violations.

"This letter isn't nearly as concerning to me as it appears on paper," Sheriff Wedding said. "I mean they're just notifying us of the problem we already knew we had."

Department of Corrections is giving the county 180 days to come up with a plan of action to bring the jail up to compliance. Sheriff Wedding says before they can plan the extent of a future jail expansion, they need to know from the state if criminal code will remain the same or be restructured.

This overcrowding issue is still in connection to House Bill 1006 that restructured criminal code. The changes put level 6 felons in county jails.

"They're saying we want to see you develop a plan, that's what we're doing right now," Sheriff Wedding stated. "There is some funding available. We have to tap in to that. Now it's just going to take the County Commissioners, County Council, and the Sheriff's Office, and probably collaborating with the state, to figure out what our plan is going to be."

Wedding says he has been meeting with both the County Council and the County Commissioners to develop a plan to address the issues laid out in the letter.

"We can't sit back and ignore it," explained Sheriff Wedding. "That's the most important thing. We've been notified. We know. I've been for years working with state, federal, and even our local government addressing this problem, and I hope we move forward."

