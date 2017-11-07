$2,500 worth of damage for $36 in copper, man arrested

An Evansville man is facing theft and other charges after authorities say he was caught red-handed stealing copper.

Officials with the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office says just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, an EPD detective spotted 44-year-old Michael W. Scott, Jr. stealing copper from a utility pole.

It happened near Mohr and Kuebler Roads.

Authorities say Scott took off in his vehicle when the detective tried to talk to him.

Deputies say they caught up with Scott near St. Joseph Ave. and Orchard Rd.

They say cutting tools and a bucket of copper wire were inside his vehicle.

Officials say he had a suspended license and false license plates.

Deputies say he had about ten pounds of copper wire, which is worth about $36.

They say ten utility poles in the area were damaged, which Vectren crews said would cost $2,500 to fix.

