Thompkins MS classroom remodeled with help of former student

A classroom makeover was unveiled at Thompkins Middle School.

Over the summer, the Family and Consumer Sciences classroom received a complete remodel. New flooring, cabinets, paint, LED lighting and equipment were all placed in the newly redone room.

And how this all happened is an interesting story.

We are told that Laine Kennedy, a former student of Thompkins, wrote a grant to Lowe's and other businesses. The result, more than $22,000 to pay for the upgrades.

"It's definitely different and I never expected this to be the result, I mean, in the beginning maybe we could paint a few cabinets and touch up things and now there's a new floor and new cabinets," Kennedy explained. "It just looks like a different room."

Teacher Holly Dunkle says the new classroom is much more inviting and students continuously comment on what a difference the remodel made.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.