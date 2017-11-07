Two juveniles facing charges in old Lawrenceville H.S. fire - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Two juveniles facing charges in old Lawrenceville H.S. fire

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Rob Kincaid Source: Rob Kincaid
LAWRENCEVILLE, IL (WFIE) -

Lawrenceville Police say two juveniles are facing charges in the May fire at the old Lawrenceville High School.

They say a report has been sent to the state's attorney.

Those charges include arson and damage to property over $100,000. Both are felonies.

The fire started back on May 25.

Crews were on scene for several hours. 

