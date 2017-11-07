Student wearing ballistic vest arrested after North Posey placed on lock down

Sophomore student at North Posey High School was arrested after the school was placed on lock down for 20-minutes Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle, the student, who was arrested for intimidation, was wearing a ballistic vest. Sgt. Ringle stated the student did not have a weapon though.

Metropolitan School District of Posey County released the following statement, regarding Tuesday's situation, on Facebook:

We will update this story with new information when it is made available.

