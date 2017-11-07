Evansville's Fall Festival named Best of Indiana

The votes are in for Visit Indiana's "Best of Indiana" fall awards.

More than 24,000 Hoosiers selected Indiana's Best Fall Festival, Best Historic Destination, and Best Tenderloin.

First place for the best festival was Evansville's Westside Nut Club Fall Festival.

The Best Historic Destination is Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Lincoln.

The number one spot for the best Tenderloin is Nick's Kitchen in Huntington.

You can check out the other winners here.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.