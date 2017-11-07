First Look: New parking garage coming to Owensboro

A new parking garage has been the talk for a long time in downtown Owensboro, but now its becoming a reality.

Bids for the parking garage are being accepted by the city through Thursday.

14 News has a first look at the drawings.

"It couldn't be better timing for everything that's going on in our community," Ed Ray the City Attorney said. "I'm looking forward to opening those bids on Thursday."

The parking garage on Second and Locust Street is set to have over 400 parking spots. It will be located next to Grits Garage.

"This is an exciting project for downtown Owensboro," Ray said. "It's an important project for downtown Owensboro."

Ray says a new hotel will also be built next to the parking garage which will be open to hotel guests and the general public.

Neighboring businesses are also glad to see plans are moving forward.

"The additional parking downtown will certainly improve our guest experience here at the convention center," Blake Henry, general manager at the Owensboro Convention Center tells us. "For folks who are attending a convention, trade show, or meeting or concert... Parking's always a good thing."

Ray tells us that he is hopeful construction will start in January or February. It will take about 12 months to complete.

