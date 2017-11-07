Evansville native's new book now on book shelves

Soul Survivor is available in stores as well as Amazon and iTunes. (WFIE)

A book about a local woman's triumph and healing journey is now on the book shelves.

Sole Survivor, written by Evansville native Holly Dunn Pendleton, is about the vicious attack of the infamous railroad serial killer. More than 14 people were killed by her attacker during the 80s and 90s.

Holly is the only survivor.

Her book takes you back to the night of the attack, the trial, therapy, and support groups. Pendleton says it's surreal the day has finally come to release her book.

"I am so excited though," Pendleton stated. "It is, you know I've had the opportunity, a few people have already read the book and I had the opportunity to hear a little bit of feedback and I'm just blown away. I am so thankful and so blessed that I've been able to do this."

Holly's book, Sole Survivor, is available in book stores. It's also available on Amazon and through iTunes.

